Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

