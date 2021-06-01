Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.35. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

