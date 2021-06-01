Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 in the last 90 days.

TSE:CCA traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$116.56. 25,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.77.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

