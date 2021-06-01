Coastline Trust Co Purchases 7,961 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after purchasing an additional 670,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

