Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

