Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

