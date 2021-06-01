Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up to $12.86

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $16.20. Cloudera shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,121,436 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

