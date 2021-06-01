Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, the latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Rising loan and deposit balances are likely to bolster the bottom line. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to low rates are concerning. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind. Nonetheless, steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens.”

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.