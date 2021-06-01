Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$30.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.44.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$28.06 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$42.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,558.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.