Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

