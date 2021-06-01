Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the April 29th total of 569,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

