Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 687 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

