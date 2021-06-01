Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $437,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

