Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $401,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,883,000 after buying an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,505. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

