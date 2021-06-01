Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.