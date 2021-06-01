Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 54 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pool were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $436.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.33. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $244.91 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.71.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

