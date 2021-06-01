Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

