Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 67,049 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

