Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $683,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,012,336. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.28.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

