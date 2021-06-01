Cibc World Markets Corp Has $741,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,036 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

