Cibc World Markets Corp Has $654,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,932 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

