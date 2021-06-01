Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

Shares of CACI opened at $254.96 on Tuesday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

