Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,709.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

