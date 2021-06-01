CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.87 and a 12 month high of C$19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.