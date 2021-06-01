Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.00

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.32, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,160 shares of company stock worth $7,546,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

