Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

