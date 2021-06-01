Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,856. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

