Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,181,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

