ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $166,174.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,325.35 or 1.00114208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00037487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00087592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

