Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.25 and last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 116466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.63.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1,892.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,742.86%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.