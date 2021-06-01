Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.