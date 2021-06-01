ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.96.

CHX opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

