Champion Iron’s (CIA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.75 price target on the stock.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CIA stock opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.37.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

