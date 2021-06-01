Certified Advisory Corp Takes $118,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

