Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $260.02 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.38 and its 200-day moving average is $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

