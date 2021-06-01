Certified Advisory Corp Invests $233,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $130.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86.

