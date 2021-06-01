Center for Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

