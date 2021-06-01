Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 262.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 143,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 104,004 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.