Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

