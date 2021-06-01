Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$10.80 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 14543287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.09.

Specifically, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$21.69 billion and a PE ratio of -37.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.0281326 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

