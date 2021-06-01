CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Million

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to post sales of $6.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

CASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 318,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

