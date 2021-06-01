CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -277.23 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,735 shares of company stock worth $9,339,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

