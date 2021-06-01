Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down to $39.19

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $38.38. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 996 shares.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

