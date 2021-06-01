Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Cap of $4.84 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $161,190.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00307745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00194029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00988989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,219,103 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

