Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

