Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OMP stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

