CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

