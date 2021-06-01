Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 165.31%.

NYSE:CANG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $849.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Cango has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

