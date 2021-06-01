Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$38.50 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.54.

CWB opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

