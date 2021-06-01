Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$162.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$141.00.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.23.

Shares of CNR opened at C$134.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$115.63 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$95.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.77.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

